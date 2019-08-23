Bellingham man arrested for allegedly threatening to use blowtorch on another’s house

Here’s what the Bellingham Police Department does The Bellingham Police Department enforces the law within Bellingham city limits. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Bellingham Police Department enforces the law within Bellingham city limits.

A Bellingham man was arrested after allegedly threatening to kill another man with a hatchet and burn down his house with a blowtorch.

Richard Mark Everett, 59, was booked into Whatcom County Jail Wednesday, Aug. 21, on suspicion of felony harassment.

Bellingham police were called to the 3900 block of Northwest Avenue at approximately 3:15 p.m. Wednesday for an ongoing dispute between two people who live in separate structures on the same property, Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald.

Everett was angry with the other resident about a previous disagreement the pair had several nights earlier regarding the volume of music. Police spoke with both about the city’s noise ordinance, Murphy said.

After the dispute, Everett allegedly made comments about wanting the man to move out, even though both have equal renting status. The man began to fear Everett may assault him, Murphy said.

At some point Wednesday, Everett allegedly grabbed a hatchet and hit the shed where the man lives. The hatchet left marks, Murphy said.

When officers arrived, they found Everett banging on the shed door and shouting at the man. Everett stopped when officers began walking toward him, Murphy said.

The man told police Everett made threats to burn the shed down, and officers found a large torch connected to a propane tank nearby, Murphy said.

“The victim feared for his life based on the threats to kill him and burn down the shed,” Murphy said.

A vulnerable adult protection order was filed and granted in August 2017 preventing Everett from contacting the man, according to Whatcom County Superior Court records. The order expired in late July.