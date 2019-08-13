Man allegedly hid camera in apartment bathroom to record his roommate and her kids

Washington state victims and arrests for forcible sex offenses The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs collect crime statistics from agencies that serve about 92% of the state. The most recent numbers available are from 2017. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs collect crime statistics from agencies that serve about 92% of the state. The most recent numbers available are from 2017.

A Bellingham man is suspected of setting up a hidden camera in the bathroom of a Northwest Avenue apartment he shared with a female roommate and her 3- and 6-year-old children.

Bellingham police booked Nelson A. Rosales-Murillo into Whatcom County Jail on Friday, Aug. 9, on suspicion of three counts of voyeurism. Jail records show he was released Sunday on $50,000 bail.

According to information provided to The Bellingham Herald by Lt. Claudia Murphy, the victim discovered the camera in a heater vent located directly across from the toilet when she saw a red, blinking light.

The victim reportedly examined the vent and found the camera mounted inside the vent with its lens pointed directly at the toilet. The victim also noted wiring going into the wall that leads to Rosales-Murillo’s bedroom, Murphy said.

The victim took the camera out of the vent, Murphy said, and called 911 after Rosales-Murillo left the apartment.

Police responded to the 3300 block of Northwest Avenue at 5:26 a.m. and reportedly saw where the camera had been. They later spoke with Rosales-Murillo, who Murphy said admitted to installing the camera in the bathroom for “the purpose of recording or photographing the intimate areas of the three victims.”