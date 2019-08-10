Man reportedly shot, another beaten at Lynden party fight

Here’s what the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office does The Whatcom County Sheriff's Office enforces the law in the unincorporated areas of Whatcom County as well as on the county's waterways. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Whatcom County Sheriff's Office enforces the law in the unincorporated areas of Whatcom County as well as on the county's waterways.

Whatcom County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a fight that broke out early Saturday at a birthday party near Lynden and resulted in one man being shot and another receiving significant head injuries.

According to a press release issued Saturday morning, Aug. 10, by Chief Deputy Kevin Hester, Lynden and Ferndale police and the Washington State Patrol responded along with deputies to the report of a shooting at a house party shortly after 3 a.m. in the 300 block of West Pole Road.

Neighbors reportedly told law enforcement that approximately 20 to 30 people were involved in a fight and were shooting at each other. They also reported that a while Honda had sped away from the scene.

Shortly afterwards, deputies found the Honda had crashed in the round-about at Guide Meridian and Ten Mile Road. Several people were in the Honda, including a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound to his leg that was not life threatening, the release said.

At the house on West Pole Road, there were numerous people, many of whom quickly left when law enforcement arrived, the release stated.

But deputies found a man in his 20s or 30s with “significant head and facial injuries,” according to the release.

Witnesses reported that the injured man had been attacked by several other people with their fists and sticks, the release said, and the man pulled out a handgun to stop the fight. He reportedly fired several rounds, possibly striking at least one person.

The injured man was transported by ambulance to St. Joseph hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, the release said, and therefore, no names were released. Detectives are interviewing several witnesses and processing the party scene.