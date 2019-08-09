Whatcom man shot in the back refuses aid and to be a part of charges against shooter

Washington state crimes by the numbers The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs 2017 Crime in Washington Annual Report details crimes against persons, property and society statistics from agencies that serve about 92% of the state. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs 2017 Crime in Washington Annual Report details crimes against persons, property and society statistics from agencies that serve about 92% of the state.

A Whatcom County man apparently shot another in the back with a shotgun Wednesday evening near Sandy Point, but the victim refused aid and to be a part of charges. The alleged shooter still spent the night in jail.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office booked Raymond Morris Darrow, 74, into Whatcom County Jail on Wednesday, Aug. 7, on suspicion of reckless endangerment and failure to appear warrants for felony harassment, DUI and reckless endangerment. Jail records show Darrow is being held in lieu of $5,000 bail.

According to probable cause statement for the incident supplied to The Bellingham Herald by Chief Deputy Kevin Hester, deputies were sent to the 3700 block of Sinclair Drive at approximately 7:29 p.m. Wednesday for a reported assault with a weapon. Multiple callers reported hearing two shots and said a man was yelling, “waving a gun around” and that he shot towards someone.

Deputies located a white Jeep Grand Cherokee that matched the description and license plate of the victim’s vehicle near the Silver Reef Casino.

According to the report, the victim told deputies that he was living in a travel trailer on Darrow’s Sinclair Road property with permission. He said Darrow was drunk and approached him, telling the victim to get off his property.

Due to Darrow’s escalating behavior, the victim reportedly told deputies he decided to leave, but as he was leaving, Darrow shot him in the back.

According to the report, the victim’s wounds appeared to be from a shotgun, but he refused aid and told deputies “he did not want to be the victim of the assault first degree, felony harassment and malicious mischief third degree.”

Deputies and Lummi Nation police then went to Darrow’s residence, the report said, where he refused commands to come out. Darrow then warned deputies of incoming fire and reportedly shot into the side of the victim’s trailer with a black, pump-action shotgun.

Deputies shut down the road, evacuated nearby residences and set up a perimeter around the property. After further commands, Darrow came out of the house and was taken into custody, the report said.

Deputies got a search warrant for Darrow’s house, where multiple other guns and ammunition were found and taken for safekeeping, according to the statement.