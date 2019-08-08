Bellingham police use Taser to stop alleged shoplifter who punched loss prevention

Here’s what the Bellingham Police Department does The Bellingham Police Department enforces the law within Bellingham city limits. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Bellingham Police Department enforces the law within Bellingham city limits.

A 23-year-old man reportedly shoplifted from a Sehome Village business and assaulted a loss prevention officer in a fight that spilled onto a hood of a car in the parking lot, before police were forced to use a Taser to subdue him.

Bellingham police booked Miles Sydney Sande into Whatcom County Jail Tuesday, Aug. 6, on suspicion of first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, third-degree theft and obstructing a police officer.

Jail records show Sande is being held in lieu of $10,000 bail.

According to information provided to The Bellingham Herald by Lt. Claudia Murphy, police were called at 2:17 p.m. Tuesday to the 200 block of 36th Street for a reported assault. Emergency radio broadcasts at the time reported the incident occurred at the Sehome Village Haggen.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Bellingham Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The loss prevention officer reportedly attempted to stop Sande after watching him select several items and walk out of the store without attempting to pay.

Murphy said Sande began to fight, punching the loss prevention officer in the face. The loss prevention officer reportedly tried to step away from Sande, but Sande kept fighting and they both eventually fell against the hood of a car.

Sande fled the scene with the items he stole in his pockets, Murphy said, while the loss prevention officer sustained a shoulder injury and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Sande was spotted by police a couple of blocks north along Samish Way. Murphy said he was immediately aggressive when approached, flipping an officer off and ignoring commands to stop by walking away.

“Given Sande had already shown propensity to violence ... and was clearly disobeying multiple lawful commands to stop and continuing in behavior indicative of further fight, a Taser was used to end Sande’s flight,” Murphy told The Herald.

The Taser stopped Sande, Murphy said, and he was taken into custody.