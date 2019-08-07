Woman awakes along Holly Street to find man in wheelchair masturbating over her

Here’s what the Bellingham Police Department does The Bellingham Police Department enforces the law within Bellingham city limits. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Bellingham Police Department enforces the law within Bellingham city limits.

A woman who fell asleep while resting early Monday morning along Holly Street reportedly awoke to find a man in a wheelchair masturbating over her in Bellingham’s Marine Heritage Park.

Bellingham police booked David Keith King, 66, into Whatcom County Jail Monday, Aug. 5, on suspicion of indecent exposure and fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation. According to jail records, King is being held in lieu of $600 bail.

According to information provided to The Bellingham Herald by Lt. Claudia Murphy, officers responded at approximately 4:40 a.m. to the 600 block of West Holly Street to the report of an assault.

When they arrived, the victim reportedly told them that she sat down to rest while walking home and fell asleep. Murphy said she awoke to find King sitting in his wheelchair above her and masturbating on or very near her.

The behavior frightened the victim, who fled and called 911. Crime Scene Investigators processed the scene and developed probable cause for King’s arrest, and Murphy said he was taken into custody without incident.