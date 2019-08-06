Alleged skateboard rage incident leaves victim’s car damaged, skateboarder in jail

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

An alleged incident of skateboard rage Saturday, Aug. 3, along Meridian Street near Walmart resulted in $1,500 damage to a victim’s car and the 27-year-old skateboarder being arrested.

Bellingham police booked Travis Jean Sario into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of second-degree malicious mischief and obstruction, and according to jail records he is being held in lieu of $25,000 bail.

According to information provided to The Bellingham Herald by Lt. Claudia Murphy, officers were called to the 4400 block of Meridian at approximately 7:08 p.m. Saturday for the report of a skateboarder intentionally hitting a car.

The victim told police that while she was leaving a parking lot, she heard a thump on the driver’s side of her car, Murphy said. She looked and saw that Sario had hit the side of her car, and he began yelling at her that she had hit him, which Murphy said she did not.

Sario then reportedly picked up his skateboard and began hitting the quarter panel of the victim’s car, causing approximately $1,500 in damage, before he skated off.

Officers contacted Sario as he was leaving a fast-food restaurant, and while they were attempting to place him under arrest, Murphy said Sario swore at them and tried to pull away. Officers were able to overcome Sario’s reported resistance and place him in handcuffs.

Murphy said the victim identified Sario as the skateboarder who had attacked her car.