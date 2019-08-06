Man allegedly stabs woman and punches the baby in her arms in Bellingham

Here’s what the Bellingham Police Department does The Bellingham Police Department enforces the law within Bellingham city limits. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Bellingham Police Department enforces the law within Bellingham city limits.

Bellingham police arrested a man they suspect beat and stabbed a woman he was familiar with and punched the face of the 1-year-old baby she was holding Saturday morning, Aug. 3, in the Birchwood neighborhood.

Michael Gary Young, 25, was booked into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of second-degree assault and second-degree assault of a child, and according to jail records, he is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.

According to information provided to The Bellingham Herald by Lt. Claudia Murphy, officers were called at 10:09 a.m. to the 3500 block of Northwest Avenue for the report of a domestic dispute.

When officers arrived, Murphy said they found the female victim bleeding from a stab wound to her mid-back. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Witnesses reportedly told police that they saw Young hitting the female victim several times in the back and chest while she held the 1-year-old boy.

As the investigation progressed, Murphy said the 1-year-old boy began to develop a black eye, indicating he also was hit by Young during the alleged attack on the woman, who is expected to make a full recovery.

There also was a 5-year-old boy present at the time of the alleged assault. Murphy said both children were taken into protective custody by Bellingham police.

Resources

▪ Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Services: 24-hour Help Line: 360-715-1563, Email: info@dvsas.org.

▪ Lummi Victims of Crime: 360-312-2015.

▪ Bellingham Police: You can call anonymously at 360-778-8611, or go online at cob.org/tips.

▪ Brigid Collins Family Support Center: 360-734-4616, brigidcollins.org.