Whatcom man turns away during argument and reportedly gets a meat cleaver in his back

A 43-year-old Bellingham woman reportedly hit a male victim she was familiar with in the back using a meat cleaver during an argument Friday, Aug. 2, in the Cordata neighborhood.

Bellingham Police booked Kathrine Frances Barnett into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of first-degree assault. According to jail records, she is being held in lieu of $250,000.

According to information provided to The Bellingham Herald by Lt. Claudia Murphy, officers responded at 8:42 p.m. Friday to the 900 block of Mahogany Ave. for the report of a domestic assault.

Officers reportedly found neighbors giving first aid to the victim, who was taken to the hospital for a laceration on his back, Murphy said.

The investigation found that the victim and Barnett were in an argument when the victim turned his back on her, Murphy said. That was when Barnett reportedly hit him with the meat cleaver.

Another family member told police that they overheard the commotion and found the injured victim and Barnett holding the cleaver, Murphy said. The family member took the meat cleaver from Barnett.

Whatcom County Superior Court records show Barnett was scheduled to make a preliminary appearance on Monday and she had a misdemeanor conviction for fourth-degree assault in 2013.

Resources

▪ Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Services: 24-hour Help Line: 360-715-1563, Email: info@dvsas.org.

▪ Lummi Victims of Crime: 360-312-2015.

▪ Bellingham Police: You can call anonymously at 360-778-8611, or go online at cob.org/tips.