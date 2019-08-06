Man flown to Harborview after Ferndale woman reportedly hit him with car on purpose

Washington state crimes by the numbers The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs 2017 Crime in Washington Annual Report details crimes against persons, property and society statistics from agencies that serve about 92% of the state. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs 2017 Crime in Washington Annual Report details crimes against persons, property and society statistics from agencies that serve about 92% of the state.

A 28-year-old woman is suspected using her car to purposely run over a man she was familiar with Sunday, Aug. 4, in Ferndale and then fleeing.

The man suffered “significant injuries,” city of Ferndale spokesperson Riley Sweeney told The Bellingham Herald. He reportedly was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he had surgery and is expected to recover.

Ferndale police later located and booked Svetlana Vladimirovna Golovin into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of vehicular assault.

Whatcom County Superior Court records show Golovin was scheduled to make a first appearance on Monday and has a previous felony conviction for bail jumping in 2017.

Sweeney said the incident remains under investigation and no other information was available.