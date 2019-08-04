Blaine man with two child rape convictions suspected of molesting another child

Child sexual abuse statistics in the United States One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.

A 68-year-old Blaine man with two previous child rape convictions from 2000 is suspected of twice sexually molesting a 12-year-old he was familiar with in 2016.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office booked Bruce David Lavine into Whatcom County Jail on Thursday, Aug. 1, on suspicion of second-degree child molestation.

According to information provided to The Bellingham Herald by Chief Deputy Kevin Hester, the now-15-year-old victim came forward and said Lavine sexually assaulted them on two separate occasions when they visited Lavine’s residence in Blaine.

After detectives investigated, Hester said Lavine was arrested without incident.

According to Whatcom County Superior Court records, Lavine was convicted of two counts of second-degree child rape in 2002 stemming from incidents in September 2000. Three other child molestation charges in the case were dismissed, court records show.

Lavine was sentenced to 10 years in prison and three to four years probation, court records show.

Resources

▪ Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Services: 24-hour Help Line: 360-715-1563, Email: info@dvsas.org.

▪ Lummi Victims of Crime: 360-312-2015.

▪ Bellingham Police: You can call anonymously at 360-778-8611, or go online at cob.org/tips.

▪ Brigid Collins Family Support Center: 360-734-4616, brigidcollins.org.