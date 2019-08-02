After alleged threats to ‘shoot up’ an ex’s house, police find him near Whatcom Falls

Here’s what the Bellingham Police Department does The Bellingham Police Department enforces the law within Bellingham city limits. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Bellingham Police Department enforces the law within Bellingham city limits.

After a foot chase with a police dog Wednesday afternoon near Whatcom Falls Park, the Bellingham Police Department’s Anti-Crime Team arrested a man wanted on a Skagit County warrant for threatening to shoot his former girlfriend’s Mount Vernon house.

Eugene Keith Perry, 19, of Bellingham was booked into Whatcom County Jail Wednesday, July 31, and transferred to Skagit County Jail on suspicion of harassment with threats to kill and threats to bomb or injure property. Jail records show Perry is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.

According to information provided to The Bellingham Herald by Lt. Claudia Murphy, Bellingham’s Anti-Crime Team had a possible location of Perry and an unidentified 17-year-old male, who was wanted on a warrant out of the Skagit County Superior Juvenile Division, in the 2000 block of Fraser Street.

When Perry and the youth saw the police car, Murphy said they fled. A perimeter was quickly set up in the area and a K-9 brought in to find the pair.

Murphy said Perry and the youth ran into the perimeter and were arrested without incident.

According to Skagit County Superior Court documents, Mount Vernon police received a report on Tuesday, July 30, from Perry’s ex-girlfriend that Perry had threatened someone who was staying at her house and said he was going to shoot up the house.

The ex-girlfriend also said that she received a call from Perry telling her, “you better run for (expletive) cover, because I’m shooting up that (expletive) house,” court documents state.

Further investigation found Perry had access to firearms, documents said.