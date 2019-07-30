Bellingham man arrested on suspicion of filming himself molesting a child

Child sexual abuse statistics in the United States One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.

A 41-year-old Bellingham man reportedly filmed himself sexually molesting a child he knew.

Bellingham police booked James Robert Smith was booked into Whatcom County Jail on Sunday, July 28, on suspicion of second-degree child molestation and voyeurism. He made his first appearance in court Monday and is being held in lieu of $10,000 bail.

According to information provided to The Bellingham Herald by Lt. Claudia Murphy, police began an investigation into reports that Smith had molested a child between ages 12 and 14 that he knew.

Murphy said Smith also taped the crime, which led to the alleged voyeurism.

Smith turned himself in and was arrested without incident.

Resources

▪ Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Services: 24-hour Help Line: 360-715-1563, Email: info@dvsas.org.

▪ Lummi Victims of Crime: 360-312-2015.

▪ Bellingham Police: You can call anonymously at 360-778-8611, or go online at cob.org/tips.

▪ Brigid Collins Family Support Center: 360-734-4616, brigidcollins.org.