Man arrested in Ferndale facing federal charges in two gun store burglaries

Washington state crimes by the numbers The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs 2017 Crime in Washington Annual Report details crimes against persons, property and society statistics from agencies that serve about 92% of the state. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs 2017 Crime in Washington Annual Report details crimes against persons, property and society statistics from agencies that serve about 92% of the state.

A man who was arrested by Ferndale police in May was charged Friday in U.S. District Court in Seattle with two counts of theft from federally licensed gun stores in Clallam and Skagit counties, according to a Department of Justice release.

Joey A. Maillet, 38, was scheduled to make his first appearance on the charges on Friday, July 26.

According to the release, forensic evidence and surveillance video linked Maillet to an April 13 burglary of Fred’s Guns in Sequim. Maillet reportedly used a backhoe to ram the doors of the store and then broke a glass display case to steal 26 guns.

Maillet also is suspected in a May 3 burglary of the All American Armory in Bow, the release stated. In that burglary, surveillance showed the burglar backed a stolen pick-up truck into the doors to smash them, then loaded 13 rifles into a garbage can, put them in the truck and drove away.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Bellingham Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The pick-up, which was reported stolen from a farm near the Bow gun store, was found abandoned in Birch Bay State Park with shattered glass, a stolen boat motor and battery in the bed, the release said. The motor and battery were reported stolen by a Ferndale resident.

According to Whatcom County Superior Court records, Maillet was arrested at 2:24 a.m. on May 11 by a Ferndale officer for an outstanding warrant out of Everett, and during the search to take him into custody, the officer found a small plastic bag containing 0.6 grams of methamphetamine.

The release said officers obtained a search warrant and found items in Maillet’s backpack that tied him to the theft at the Bow gun store.

Maillet was held on state charges in Clallam County for that gun store robbery, the release said, but those charges were dismissed in favor of federal prosecution.

Only one of the stolen guns has been recovered so far, the release said.