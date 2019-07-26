Whatcom teen reportedly stole $42,000 worth of gas to fill friends’ tanks

Washington state crimes by the numbers The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs 2017 Crime in Washington Annual Report details crimes against persons, property and society statistics from agencies that serve about 92% of the state. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs 2017 Crime in Washington Annual Report details crimes against persons, property and society statistics from agencies that serve about 92% of the state.

A Whatcom County 18-year-old is believed to have stolen his father’s company fuel card and used it to charge more than $42,000 worth of gas for himself and his friends, mostly in the past year and a half.

The Lynden Police Department booked Carson Daniel Okeefe into Whatcom County Jail on Monday, July 22, for suspicion of first-degree theft. Jail records show Okeefe was released on personal recognizance Tuesday.

According to Whatcom County Superior Court court records, Lynden police were notified on June 12 by an owner of Heston Hauling that the company’s fuel card had been stolen and used repeatedly in Lynden at the Whatcom Farmers Co-op.

Police reportedly learned that the card had been used to steal $42,868.62 worth of fuel since July 2016, though most of the charges occurred between January 2018 and April 2019. According to court records, police also learned that the card belonged to Okeefe’s father.

Heston Hauling owners reportedly showed police photos taken of vehicles at the Lynden pump during the transactions and told police they believe it was Okeefe who had made the fraudulent charges, records said.

Police interviewed a witness who said that he saw Okeefe filling up his friends’ car, court documents state. When the witness asked about it, he reportedly was told that Okeefe’s father owned Heston Hauling and that it was OK.

Court records show police interviewed Okeefe Monday, and he said he saw his father use the card and put in the PIN, which Okeefe memorized. He also reportedly told police when he was using the truck he would use the card to fill it up.

Okeefe said he also started to fill up his girlfriend’s car, records state, and that “it then got a little out of control,” and he started filling up friends’ vehicles.

Okeefe confirmed that the charges between January 2018 and April 2019 belonged to him and that the amount of fuel stolen was roughly $42,000, court documents said.