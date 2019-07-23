Deming man suspected of threatening couple at gunpoint outside Whatcom tavern

Here’s what the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office does The Whatcom County Sheriff's Office enforces the law in the unincorporated areas of Whatcom County as well as on the county's waterways. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Whatcom County Sheriff's Office enforces the law in the unincorporated areas of Whatcom County as well as on the county's waterways.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office announced that it has arrested a Deming man it suspects threatened a couple at gunpoint July 13 outside the Little Roadside Tavern.

Ian Copi Langei, 27, was booked into Whatcom County Jail on Monday, July 22, on suspicion of two counts of second-degree assault.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, a man and a woman stopped at the Little Roadside Tavern in the 3600 block of the Mount Baker Highway at approximately 5 p.m. on July 13, purchased some food from the restaurant portion of the tavern and were eating the food in the parking lot.

Langei reportedly exited the tavern and started yelling at the couple, before he reportedly went to his vehicle and retrieved a handgun. He pointed the gun at the couple and threatened them, the release stated.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Bellingham Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The couple jumped into their car and quickly left the area, the release said, and several people at the bar and a nearby business witnessed the incident.

The sheriff’s office was able to identify Langei as the suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest, the release stated.

On Monday, members of the sheriff’s office’s SWAT and Major Crimes Unit and Patrol began surveillance on Langei, the release said. At approximately 11:45 a.m., he was taken into custody without incident following a traffic stop near Hannegan and Van Wyck roads.

A gun and body armor were found in the vehicle he was driving, the release said.