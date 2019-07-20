Alcohol or drugs suspected in Friday’s single-car, injury rollover crash near Everson

Washington state arrests for driving under the influence The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs collect crime statistics from agencies that serve about 92% of the state. The most recent numbers available are from 2017. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs collect crime statistics from agencies that serve about 92% of the state. The most recent numbers available are from 2017.

Alcohol or drugs are suspected to have been involved in a single-car, rollover crash that resulted in a 19-year-old passenger being hospitalized late Friday, July 19, near Everson, the Washington State Patrol said.

According to the State Patrol’s incident report, the crash occurred at approximately 11:34 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Nolte Road, approximately one mile west of Everson.

A black 2012 Volkswagen Beetle hatchback driven by an unidentified juvenile was headed northbound on Nolte Road, when it failed to negotiate a curve in the road, according to the report. The Beetle left the roadway, rolled over and came to rest on its top in a field.

Everson’s Georgia K. Mathers, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was injured and taken to St. Joseph hospital, according to the release.

The driver was booked into the Whatcom County Juvenile Detention Center, the report said, though charges and the cause of the crash are still pending the investigation.