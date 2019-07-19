Bellingham police still searching for man who allegedly robbed Rite Aid at gunpoint

Here’s what the Bellingham Police Department does The Bellingham Police Department enforces the law within Bellingham city limits. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Bellingham Police Department enforces the law within Bellingham city limits.

Bellingham police say they still are searching for a man who robbed the Rite Aid near Bellis Fair Mall with a gun Thursday afternoon.

“The robbery is still under investigation, as no suspect was caught on the track (of the alleged robber),” Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald on Friday, July 19. “Detectives are working on developing a suspect today.”

At 4:15 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to the 200 block of Telegraph Road in Bellingham for the report of an armed robbery at Rite Aid. Emergency scanner broadcasts at the time said there was a report of a silver, semi-automatic gun.

By 5 p.m. a perimeter was being set up in the area, radio traffic said.

The robber was described as a white male, in his mid-to-late 20s, with a long ponytail. He was wearing a black baseball cap with a red brim, gray sweatpants and sweatshirt that said ‘Wildcats,’ according to emergency dispatches.

The robber reportedly had facial hear and was last seen wearing sunglasses. He put the money in a black, nylon-type bag, radio traffic said.

Officers were not sure if the robber left in a vehicle.