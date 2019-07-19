Bellingham man accused of raping fellow inmate, five others pleads guilty

Racquetball player facing rape charges makes first appearance in court Carlos Scott makes his first appearance in Whatcom County Superior Court on Tuesday, Dec. 5, in Bellingham, Washington. He's charged in 5 sex assault cases; his bail is set at $500,000. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Carlos Scott makes his first appearance in Whatcom County Superior Court on Tuesday, Dec. 5, in Bellingham, Washington. He's charged in 5 sex assault cases; his bail is set at $500,000.

A Bellingham man has pleaded guilty to multiple sex crimes stemming from six separate sexual assault and rape cases, including one where he raped another inmate while in the Whatcom County Jail.

Carlos A. Scott, who is also known as Carlos Alberto Rivera, 47, pleaded guilty Thursday, July 18, to second-degree child rape, second-degree child molestation, indecent liberties, all felonies, and fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation, a gross misdemeanor in Whatcom County Superior Court.

As part of a plea deal, two of Scott’s cases were dropped. The victims from both of those cases were included in the indecent liberties charge, according to information presented at Thursday’s court proceeding.

A pre-sentence investigation has to be done before sentencing, which can take up to 60 days. Scott’s sentencing date has not yet been set.

Scott was originally charged with 10 felonies and one gross misdemeanor related to his six cases, according to court records.

In August 2018, a 27-year-old Bellingham man reported to the jail chaplain, his defense attorney and his cellmate that Scott raped him on two occasions in June 2018 while they were both incarcerated in the Whatcom County Jail, and that he was also intimidated and bullied by Scott, court records state.

In addition to the inmate rape case, Scott also faced charges in five other cases, where he was charged for sexually assaulting two girls, raping an intoxicated woman, raping a woman after a date and forcefully grabbing another, according to court records.

Prior to his last arrest in December 2017, Scott was arrested four other times in four months in late 2017 related to the sex crimes, court and jail records show. Scott met three of the victims at a local gym, and was ultimately charged with sex crimes that date from 2013 to spring 2017. Scott was also an elite racquetball player.