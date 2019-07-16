Here is what’s got traffic backed up on southbound I-5 near the airport

Here’s what the Washington State Patrol does The Washington State Patrol is the state police agency for Washington. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Washington State Patrol is the state police agency for Washington.

A woman suffered glass injuries to her face after a tank fell off a truck on southbound Interstate 5 near the Bellingham International Airport and hit her windshield, according to emergency broadcast reports.

The incident was reported at 2:43 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, near milepost 259, north of the Bakerview exit, according to the PulsePoint app.

Washington State Department of Transportation cameras in the area show that southbound traffic is backed up in the area, but vehicles and law enforcement appear to be on the right shoulder. The right lane appears to be closed, and traffic is backed up past Slater Road.

This story will be updated.

