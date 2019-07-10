Man suspected in downtown Seattle random stabbings has ties to Whatcom County

Washington state crimes by the numbers The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs 2017 Crime in Washington Annual Report details crimes against persons, property and society statistics from agencies that serve about 92% of the state. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs 2017 Crime in Washington Annual Report details crimes against persons, property and society statistics from agencies that serve about 92% of the state.

The man who was arrested Tuesday, July 9, after allegedly stabbing three random people in downtown Seattle near the Nordstrom flagship store has ties to Whatcom County.

According to an Associated Press story on the stabbing, Christopher Russell Morisette, 29, was arrested several blocks away from the alleged incidents. Officers recovered a knife he had discarded in the back of a package delivery truck as well his clothes, which he removed as he fled, police said.

A KIRO7.com story on the stabbing reported that Morisette graduated from Bellingham High School in 2008.

The Bellingham Herald’s archives show Morisette was an honor roll student as a freshman in 2005 and a sophomore in 2006.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Bellingham Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Whatcom County Superior Court records show between 2011 and 2016 Morisette had nine convictions for disorderly conduct, third-degree assault, second-degree mischief, fourth-degree assault, second-degree burglary and first-degree vehicle prowling. Several other charges were dismissed.

The KIRO7 story said Morisette’s Washington Courts record lists 33 cases since January of 2009.

According to the Associated Press, Seattle Police responded to a call about 10 a.m. Tuesday. Police said in a blotter post that a 79-year-old man who was stabbed in the neck and a 77-year-old man who was stabbed in the back were taken to Harborview Medical Center.

Hospital spokeswoman Susan Gregg, who updated the older man’s age, told the Associated Press at 5 p.m. Tuesday that he was in serious condition while the other man was in satisfactory condition.

Another man was stabbed in the forearm and treated at the scene, police said.

“We do believe this was an unprovoked, random attack,” said Seattle Police Sgt. Sean Whitcomb, spokesman for the department.

Police booked Morisette into jail for investigation of assault and a state Department of Corrections violation.