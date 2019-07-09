Drive-by shooting suspect out on bail arrested again after alleged July 4 incident

Here’s what the Bellingham Police Department does The Bellingham Police Department enforces the law within Bellingham city limits. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Bellingham Police Department enforces the law within Bellingham city limits.

A Bellingham man suspected in last week’s drive-by shooting in the Sunnyland neighborhood, was back in jail Friday after he allegedly eluded police, a K-9 track and a U.S. Customs and Border Protection helicopter a night earlier in the Roosevelt neighborhood.

Bellingham police booked Patrick Charles Olberg, 23, into Whatcom County Jail on Friday, July 5, on suspicion of attempting to elude police vehicles and second-degree driving with a suspended license. Jail records show he was released Sunday, July 7, on $25,000 bail.

According to information provided to The Bellingham Herald by Lt. Claudia Murphy, an officer noticed an SUV driving without headlights at 12:04 a.m. Thursday, July 4, in the 2600 block of Woburn Street.

The officer attempted to stop the SUV, but the driver, who police later identified to be Olberg, attempted to speed off, making several sharp turns without signals, Murphy said.

Olberg slid the SUV to a stop in a dead-end alley near where he lived and fled on foot, Murphy said. Police used a police dog and helicopter in what ultimately was an unsuccessful attempt to find Olberg that night.

The SUV was processed by crime scene investigators and Olberg’s fingerprint was reportedly found on the vehicle.

At approximately 9 a.m. on Friday, Olberg attended a hearing for the drive-by shooting that occurred June 28 in the 2200 block of James Street, and police met him at the courthouse and arrested him for the second time in a week.

Olberg was released from jail June 30 on $15,000 bail, following the first arrest on suspicion of the drive-by shooting, according to jail records.