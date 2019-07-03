Man wearing boxers allegedly steals sleepwear during Bellingham burglary spree

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A man, who apparently began an alleged burglary spree clothed only in red- and black-striped boxers but quickly changed into and out of sleepwear he stole along the way, reportedly broke into two Cordata neighborhood homes and was seen in the backyard of a third Friday morning, June 28.

Bellingham police booked Christopher A. Szymusiak, 22, into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of two counts of residential burglary and one count of second-degree theft. According to jail records, he is being held in lieu of $50,000 bond.

According to information provided to The Bellingham Herald by Lt. Claudia Murphy:

▪ At 8:21 a.m., police received a call from a resident in the 4400 block of Village Drive stating that 15 minutes earlier, a man, later identified as Szymusiak, had been seen inside the victim’s house wearing her husband’s robe. The man reportedly left toward a nearby trail, dropping a purse along the way. Three minutes later, the victim reported that the man was no longer wearing the robe, but that other property was found missing from the house.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Bellingham Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

▪ At 8:22 a.m., police received a call from a resident in the 600 block of Sierra Street, who reported a “man just showed up in my backyard in his boxer shorts.” A further description was for a white male approximately 5-foot-7 and 150 pounds.

▪ At 8:34 a.m., police received a call from a resident in the 4100 block of Silverbell Way, reporting that she had woken up to a man in her house wearing her pajamas. When he reportedly realized the victim was awake, he left the room, and she ran out the front door. The victim reported seeing him hopping the fence in her backyard still wearing her pajamas.

Murphy said officers were at the Sierra Street location when they received notice of the Silverbell Way incident and responded to that location. After an unsuccessful search for the suspect, officers further interviewed the victim.

While she was describing the pajamas, she went to get an identical set to show the officers, Murphy said. That’s when officers found Szymusiak hiding in the closet behind some clothing.

Officers immediately took Symusiak, who reportedly still had the boxers on under the pajamas, into custody. None of the victims were physically injured in the incidents, Murphy said.