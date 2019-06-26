Crime
Whatcom man suspected of raping juvenile, then trying to get her to change her story
A 23-year-old Everson man allegedly sexually assaulted a then 14-year-old girl he was familiar with and then attempted to get the victim to change her story.
The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office booked Jade Jeffery Reimer into Whatcom County Jail Tuesday, June 25, on suspicion of third-degree child rape and witness tampering.
According to information provided to The Bellingham Herald by Chief Deputy Kevin Hester, Tuesday’s arrest was the culmination of a two-month investigation into Reimer and his relationship with the victim in March and April of this year.
Reimer also reportedly attempted to get the victim and her friend to lie to law enforcement during the investigation.
Resources
▪ Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Services: 24-hour Help Line: 360-715-1563, Email: info@dvsas.org.
▪ Lummi Victims of Crime: 360-312-2015.
▪ Bellingham Police: You can call anonymously at 360-778-8611, or go online at cob.org/tips.
