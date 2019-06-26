Whatcom man suspected of raping juvenile, then trying to get her to change her story

What is sexual violence? Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives.

A 23-year-old Everson man allegedly sexually assaulted a then 14-year-old girl he was familiar with and then attempted to get the victim to change her story.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office booked Jade Jeffery Reimer into Whatcom County Jail Tuesday, June 25, on suspicion of third-degree child rape and witness tampering.

According to information provided to The Bellingham Herald by Chief Deputy Kevin Hester, Tuesday’s arrest was the culmination of a two-month investigation into Reimer and his relationship with the victim in March and April of this year.

Reimer also reportedly attempted to get the victim and her friend to lie to law enforcement during the investigation.

Resources

▪ Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Services: 24-hour Help Line: 360-715-1563, Email: info@dvsas.org.

▪ Lummi Victims of Crime: 360-312-2015.

▪ Bellingham Police: You can call anonymously at 360-778-8611, or go online at cob.org/tips.