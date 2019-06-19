Retired CBP officer suspected in threatening his wife’s boyfriend with a gun

Washington state crimes by the numbers The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs 2017 Crime in Washington Annual Report details crimes against persons, property and society statistics from agencies that serve about 92% of the state. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs 2017 Crime in Washington Annual Report details crimes against persons, property and society statistics from agencies that serve about 92% of the state.

A retired U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer was arrested Tuesday, June 18, in Blaine after he reportedly confronted his wife and her boyfriend and pulled a gun from his waistband.

The Blaine Police Department booked Larry Lee Nichols, 70, on suspicion of second-degree assault and felony harassment. According to jail records Nichols is being held in lieu of $10,000 bail.

According to information provided to The Bellingham Herald by Sgt. Michael Munden, Nichols confronted his wife and her boyfriend at her place of business and demanded that she come home. At some point during the argument, Nichols reportedly retrieved the gun from his waistband and showed it to the boyfriend.

The boyfriend told officers he was in fear for his life and believed he was only alive because he was able to talk Nichols down, Munden said.

Nichols was located by officers and taken into custody without incident.