Canadian man arrested for assaulting border protection, local officers on boat

Washington state crimes by the numbers The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs 2017 Crime in Washington Annual Report details crimes against persons, property and society statistics from agencies that serve about 92% of the state. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs 2017 Crime in Washington Annual Report details crimes against persons, property and society statistics from agencies that serve about 92% of the state.

A Canadian man who sailed a boat into Whatcom County waters was arrested Sunday after he allegedly assaulted several federal and local law enforcement officers.

Anthony Pomonis, 45, of British Columbia, is charged with two counts of third-degree assault in Whatcom County Superior Court. Pomonis is currently in the Whatcom County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.

Pomonis’ arraignment is scheduled for June 21.

Around 7 p.m. on June 9, officers with the United State Customs and Border Protection Marine Unit contacted a boat entering U.S. waters for a routine border inspection. After speaking with the three occupants on board, the driver of the boat, who was later identified as Pomonis, was found to have a fugitive warrant from the Drug Enforcement Administration, according to court records.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Bellingham Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

After officers told Pomonis he was under arrest, he charged one of the officers like he was going to tackle him in an attempt to hurt the officer or throw him off the boat, the records state. Pomonis then threw closed-fist punches at another officer and grabbed at the officer’s throat, the records show.

The officer had red marks consistent with this account, court records state.

Pomonis assaulted both officers and also threw them against the side of the boat, records show. At one point, one of the officers felt Pomonis reaching for their handgun. Officers told Pomonis “lethal force was imminent” due to his actions and the close quarters they were in, court records state.

A Whatcom County Sheriff’s deputy who was called to assist was also assaulted during the struggle, according to information provided at Pomonis’ first appearance in court.

During an interview with officers, Pomonis said he couldn’t explain his actions, that he “had a ‘fight or flight’ moment, he ‘kind of blacked out’ and had a ‘moment of insanity,’ ” according to court records.

The officers who were assaulted complained of minor injuries, the records state.

Another British Columbia man who was on board the boat was also arrested for allegedly having methamphetamine in his pants pocket.

Dean E. Baulcomb, 50, of Surrey, B.C., was arrested on suspicion of a felony drug charge. Baulcomb was released on his personal recognizance at his first appearance Monday.

After Pomonis’ arrest, Baulcomb was found to be in possession of about a gram of meth. Baulcomb told officers it belonged to him and he had forgotten it was in his pocket, records show.

Officers also found three additional empty plastic baggies in a tin container with a small straw, records state.

Baulcomb’s arraignment is also scheduled for June 21, according to court records.