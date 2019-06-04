This man brandished a weapon, leading to Sehome lockout. Police hope somebody knows him

Here’s what the Bellingham Police Department does The Bellingham Police Department enforces the law within Bellingham city limits. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Bellingham Police Department enforces the law within Bellingham city limits.

Bellingham police are searching for a man they believe brandished a weapon at another person in early May in the Happy Valley neighborhood and caused a lockout at Sehome High School.

Police released a sketch of the man Monday. He is described as being 30 to 40 years old, with a medium to chubby build. He’s 5 feet, 5 inches to 5 feet, 7 inches tall, had stubble on his chin, pockmarks on his cheeks and is of Hispanic descent.

On May 7, when the victim saw him, the man wore a white hard hat with no decals, a canvas jacket, like a Carhartt, an orange sweatshirt with reflective construction striping, brown pants, possibly Carhartt, and black work boots.

The victim was in the 2700 block of Bill McDonald Parkway when the man brandished a weapon. The victim then followed the man’s verbal commands to follow him, according to police.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Bellingham Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The victim was able to get away, unharmed and called police.

Nearby Sehome High School then instituted lockout measures, which is different than a traditional lockdown. In a lockout, the exterior doors and window blinds are closed but classes continue normally, according to school district officials.

The lockout began around 12:45 p.m. that day and continued until classes let out for the day at 3:15 p.m. After-school activities continued as normal that day.

“Our students’ safety is our No. 1 priority, and our school leaders and district safety and emergency staff have remained in communication with the police department about its ongoing investigation,” said Dana Smith, communications manager for the Bellingham School District.

Bellingham police said they’ve searched the construction areas at Sehome High School without success.

No other information was immediately available.

If you have any information that may help police identify the man in the sketch, use case number 19B-26442 and call Detective McGinty at 360-778-8823, or submit a tip using the tipline: www.cob.org/tips.



