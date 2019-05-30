Ferndale assistant wrestling coach allegedly raped student and 2 other victims

What is sexual violence? Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives.

A 20-year-old man, who worked part-time as an assistant wrestling coach for the Ferndale School District, is suspected by police of raping a 15-year-old female Ferndale High School student and raping another teenager and a victim incapable of giving consent.

The Ferndale Police Department booked Dalton Jacob Cristelli into Whatcom County Jail Thursday, May 30, on suspicion of second-degree rape, third-degree rape and third-degree child rape.

According to a release from city of Ferndale spokesperson Riley Sweeney, police were alerted on May 23 to a sexual relationship between Cristelli and a 15-year-old female student at Ferndale High.

During the investigation, two other victims came forward, according to the release, and the investigation reportedly showed:

▪ Cristelli had sexual intercourse with the 15-year-old student in March of 2019.

▪ Cristelli had non-consensual sexual intercourse in the spring of 2016 with a girl who was 15 or 16 at the time.

▪ Approximately three to five years ago, Cristelli has sexual intercourse with a female victim who was incapable of consent.

None of the incidents are believed to have occurred on school property, according to the release, and Cristelli is no longer employed by the school district.

The investigation is ongoing.