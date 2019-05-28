Man suspected in armed robbery arrested after reported standoff with SWAT near Lynden

Here’s what the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office does The Whatcom County Sheriff's Office enforces the law in the unincorporated areas of Whatcom County as well as on the county's waterways. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Whatcom County Sheriff's Office enforces the law in the unincorporated areas of Whatcom County as well as on the county's waterways.

A man suspected of an armed robbery in Skagit County reportedly barricaded himself, a woman and children in a Lynden-area home Saturday, May 25, before the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office SWAT and Crisis Negotiation Team peacefully resolved the standoff.

“Great job in negotiating the release of the kids and the eventual surrender of the suspect. No one hurt!” Sheriff Bill Elfo said in a post on the department’s Facebook page.

According to a story by the Skagit Valley Herald, Skagit County Sheriff’s deputies were called at 6:30 a.m. Saturday to the 12000 block of Fir Avenue in Clear Lake, where it was reported that a man kicked in the door to a residence, hit a 45-year-old man with a gun, held the man at gunpoint, took his cell phone and left.

The victim told Skagit Sheriff’s deputies that the man was an acquaintance and gave them an address in the Lynden area, according to the Skagit Valley Herald.

That led Whatcom County Sheriff’s deputies to the address in the 500 block of Beard Road, where the standoff ensued, according to the Facebook post.

The Skagit Valley Herald reported that after the man exited the Lynden-area home, Skagit County detectives were assisted by Whatcom County detectives in serving search warrants on the home and vehicles to gather evidence.