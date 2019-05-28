Homeless woman reportedly stabs Bellingham man in the throat with a steak knife

Here’s what the Bellingham Police Department does The Bellingham Police Department enforces the law within Bellingham city limits. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Bellingham Police Department enforces the law within Bellingham city limits.

A 46-year-old Bellingham man likely will have permanent speech damage after police say a homeless woman stabbed him in the throat with a steak knife Wednesday night, May 22, in his Birchwood neighborhood apartment.

Bellingham Police booked Alexandrea Danielle Pedregon, 31, into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of first-degree assault, according to jail records, and is being held in lieu of $250,000 bail.





According to information provided to The Bellingham Herald by Lt. Claudia Murphy, police responded to the 3400 block of Northwest Avenue at 11:22 p.m. Wednesday for a report of the stabbing and found the victim nearby with a stab wound to the front center of his throat.

The victim was able to give police a partial identification of Pedregon and a description of her before he was taken to St. Joseph hospital for emergency surgery to repair damage to his throat, trachea and vocal cords.

Further investigation showed that Pedregon, the victim and a witness were at the victim’s apartment, Murphy said — Pedregon and the victim in the living room and the witness in a bathroom. The witness told police they heard an altercation between the two and came out to check to find the victim with the stab wound, the front door open and Pedregon gone.

Murphy said police also found a steak knife, believed to be the one used by Pedregon, in the parking lot of the victim’s apartment building.

Pedregon was arrested without incident Friday afternoon, May 24, while attempting to board a WTA bus near the intersection of Birchwood and Northwest avenues, Murphy said.