‘It’s not something you see a lot of in Bellingham, thankfully. It gets real dangerous.’

A driver who the Washington State Patrol believes may have been racing another vehicle Wednesday evening, May 22, on southbound Interstate 5 through Bellingham reportedly hit another car and then fled the scene on foot.

Ryan Shane Boyd, 36, was booked into Whatcom County Jail early Thursday on suspicion of reckless driving, DUI, third-degree driving with a suspended license, hit and run of an attended vehicle, obstructing a police officer and an outstanding DUI warrant, and according to jail records, he is being held in lieu of $20,000 bail.

Trooper Heather Axtman told The Bellingham Herald that the State Patrol was alerted to a possible accident between the Ohio Street and Lakeway Drive exits after a resident who lives near the freeway heard screeching tires. Other witnesses also called in and, Axtman said, some reported seeing a 2001 Oldsmobile “driving erratically and engaging in some aggressive behavior or racing with another vehicle.”

‘It’s not something you see a lot of in Bellingham, thankfully,” Axtman told The Herald. “It gets real dangerous.’

The Oldsmobile, which troopers believe was being driven by Boyd, hit a 2010 Volkswagen Tiguan that Axtman said was believed not to be involved in what led up to the accident.





Troopers arrived to find the Tiguan and its driver on the side of the road and the Oldsmobile facing the wrong direction on the shoulder. Axtman said a third car may have been involved in the crash, but left the scene.

Boyd, who was described as wearing a red shirt and tan pants, fled the scene on foot, Axtman said, but Bellingham Police located and detained him at 9:13 p.m. The State Patrol transported Boyd to St. Joseph’s hospital, but Axtman said she wasn’t sure if that was for treatment of an injury or for a blood test related to the suspicion of DUI.

Axtman said the driver of the Tiguan was not seriously injured.

“The dangers of doing something like that is absolutely incredible,” Axtman told The Herald. “The Department of Transportation sets limits on what is safe based on the road, the grade, the turns and the elevation of what they’ve designed for how the roads are designed. To go speeds far greater than what is set is absolutely insane. It’s putting so many peoples lives at risk, including your own — it’s not worth it.”