Bellingham Police re-open Northwest Avenue after taking one into custody
Bellingham Police have re-opened Northwest Avenue in Bellingham near Interstate 5 after closing it Tuesday afternoon and have one person in custody, according to Lt. Claudia Murphy.
Murphy told The Bellingham Herald she had not yet heard what started the incident.
At 1:36 p.m., the Bellingham Police Department tweeted that it had closed Northwest between the freeway and West Bakerview Road.
“Police action on Northwest Avenue,” the tweet read. “Currently Northwest Avenue is closed at I5 all the way to West Bakerview Road. Please avoid the area. Freeway is open, and Bakerview can be used.”
A reader report on the Whatcom Breaking News twitter account said that officers were seen with assault rifles and a helicopter was in the air.
This story will be updated.
