Bellingham Police re-open Northwest Avenue after taking one into custody

The Bellingham Herald file

Bellingham Police have re-opened Northwest Avenue in Bellingham near Interstate 5 after closing it Tuesday afternoon and have one person in custody, according to Lt. Claudia Murphy.

Murphy told The Bellingham Herald she had not yet heard what started the incident.

At 1:36 p.m., the Bellingham Police Department tweeted that it had closed Northwest between the freeway and West Bakerview Road.

“Police action on Northwest Avenue,” the tweet read. “Currently Northwest Avenue is closed at I5 all the way to West Bakerview Road. Please avoid the area. Freeway is open, and Bakerview can be used.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Bellingham Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

A reader report on the Whatcom Breaking News twitter account said that officers were seen with assault rifles and a helicopter was in the air.





Police action on Northwest Ave. Currently Northwest Ave is closed at I5 all the way to W. Bakerview Rd. Please avoid the area. Freeway is open and Bakerview can be used.

Will notify when road is open again. #bp176 pic.twitter.com/B1xzS2C4aU — Bellingham Police (@BellinghamPD) April 2, 2019

Reader report: Officers with assault rifles blocking northwest by freeway. Helicopter spotted in the air.



Avoid the area. — Whatcom Breaking (@whatcom_news) April 2, 2019

Regarding the police action on Northwest Ave:



1. Roads are open to normal traffic

2. Situation is contained

3. One person in custody.

4. Still investigating, details pending.



Thank you for your patience. #committedtocimmunity #bp176 — Bellingham Police (@BellinghamPD) April 2, 2019

This story will be updated.