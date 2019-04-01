One man injured in Maple Falls shooting, sheriff searching for the suspect

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Maple Falls man who is accused of shooting and injuring another man late Friday night, according to a sheriff’s office press release.
The sheriff’s office has probable cause to arrest 53-year-old Vincent J. Partin on suspicion of first-degree assault. Anyone with information about Partin’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.
Around 11 p.m. on March 29, the sheriff’s office was notified of a 30-year-old Everson man who was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital after he had been shot multiple times, the release states. Bellingham police initially responded and discovered the shooting took place in the 6200 block of Bellwood Drive in Maple Falls.
The man, who has not been publicly identified, was rushed into surgery for wounds to his shoulder, hands, abdomen and hip, the release states. An update on his current condition was not immediately available Monday.
Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month
Get full access to The Bellingham Herald content across all your devices.
#ReadLocal
Detectives found spent shell casings and blood in the driveway of a residence on Bellwood Drive. During an interview with people in the residence, Partin was developed as a “person of interest” in the shooting, the release states.
Detectives determined the victim and another man went into the residence and confronted the suspect for unknown reasons, and a dispute occurred that led to the shooting, according to the release.
The victim and another male left the residence after the shooting, and the victim was later taken to the hospital in a private vehicle by a family friend, the release states.
Comments