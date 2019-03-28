He tried to get a woman killed while he was in jail — here’s how long he’ll be in prison

Kurt Ebe, then 60, of Custer, appears in court in July 2016 on charges of dumping gasoline on a woman and lighting a match. He was sentenced Thursday in Whatcom County Superior Court to 6¼ years in prison, with 1½ years probation after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit controlled substance homicide and second-degree assault. Caleb Hutton chutton@bhamherald.com