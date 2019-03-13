Threatening note against Ferndale High discovered by student found to be ‘not credible’

Ferndale Police and the Ferndale School District have determined that a note containing a threat directed at the high school campus that was found by a student early Wednesday was not a credible, according to a release from the school district.
According to the release, a student found the note at 8:10 a.m. Wednesday.
School administrators immediately began working with police, the release said, and it was determined that “the note does not pose a credible threat.”
“Any further investigation will focus on the origin of the note,” the release read. “Ferndale High School administrators will continue working with the Ferndale Police Department to determine who may have authored the note.”
The school district thanked the student who reported the not and the police for their assistance.
