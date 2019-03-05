York resident finds a stranger in his home with a camera that didn’t belong to him

A renter in Bellingham’s York neighborhood reportedly returned Thursday afternoon to find a man in his home, before the man handed him a camera that did not belong to the renter and fled.
Bellingham Police booked Christian Joseph Guier, 24, into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of third-degree malicious mischief, first-degree burglary and resisting arrest. According to jail records, Guier is being held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
According to information provided to The Bellingham Herald by Lt. Claudia Murphy, police responded at 2:55 p.m. Thursday to the 1400 block of Iron Street to a report of a burglary in progress, after a renter found Guier inside his home without permission. When confronted by the renter, Guier reportedly handed him a camera and fled.
Officers later determined that the camera belonged to the renter of another apartment in the same building, Murphy said, indicating Guier had allegedly burglarized two homes.
Guier fled from police and refused commands to stop, Murphy said, climbing on top of a roof of a house, then down to a garage roof, before sliding off and breaking the gutter.
Murphy said officers were able to catch up to Guier and, after reportedly telling him to stand still and not reach into his pockets, took him to the ground and placed him in handcuffs. Guier reportedly tried to fight the arrest, but no one was injured.
Officers also used a taser while placing Guier under arrest, Murphy said, but it proved ineffective.
During a search of Guider, Murphy said police found a knife in a pocket he kept reaching for despite officers’ commands.
