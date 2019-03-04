Woman reportedly waving machete tells two water district employees they’re ‘done’

A Maples Falls woman reportedly threatened two employees at the Columbia Valley Water District building Friday, before barricading herself in her home, requiring a partial call out of the Whatcom County Sheriff’s SWAT team and crisis negotiators.
Diana Candee Schuh, 55, was booked into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of first-degree burglary, resisting arrest and two counts of felony harassment, according to jail records, and is being held in lieu of $25,000.
According to the police probable cause statement provided to The Bellingham Herald by Chief Deputy Kevin Hester, sheriff’s deputies responded at 3:39 p.m. Friday to the water district building at 5229 Azure Way for reports that Schuh was inside threatening people with a machete after she had already been asked to leave the building earlier in the day.
Employees told deputies that Schuh had entered the building waved the machete around and said the manager was “done” and proceeded to search the building for her. Schuh also reportedly waved the machete in the face of the water district’s administrative assistant and told her she was “done.”
Deputies contacted Schuh at her home in the 8400 block of Aspen Court and told her through the window multiple times that she was under arrest, the statement said. But Schuh refused to leave the home and was believed to be armed with the machete.
Schuh did not leave the home until SWAT operations were completed, the statement said.
