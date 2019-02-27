Assault at Drop-In Center reportedly leaves man with life-threatening injuries

A 52-year-old man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries to his head Tuesday evening after he was allegedly assaulted at the Drop-In Center overnight emergency shelter.
Bellingham Police arrested and booked Clint Ray Bowen, 47, into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of second-degree assault, and according to jail records, he is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.
According to information provided by Lt. Claudia Murphy, police responded at approximately 9:10 p.m. to the Drop-In Center in the 1000 block of West Holly Street to investigate the report of an assault that had just occurred and arrived to find the victim lying on the ground, unconscious and having a citizen perform CPR on him.
Officers took over lifesaving efforts on the victim until Bellingham Fire and Aid units arrived and transported him to the St. Joseph hospital emergency department for further care.
As officers arrived, Murphy said, Bowen approached and reported that a person had taken a swing at him, but witnesses pointed at Bowen and told officers “that’s him.” After further investigation of the scene and speaking to witnesses, officers took Bowen into custody without further incident.
