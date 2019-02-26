Parents express concern after 2 hospitalized and gun reported at teen dance Saturday

Two teenagers were transported to the hospital because of intoxication, there were unconfirmed reports that someone had a gun and three 18-year-olds were cited for municipal code violations after a teen dance Saturday evening in Bellingham.
Remington Tate Schroyer, Jonathan J. Gunn and Olen S. Sandeno were cited by summons for operating the teen dance Saturday at the Fraternal Order of Eagles building at 1125 N. Forest St. without a license, Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald.
Police responded to the FOE building at 9:52 p.m. Saturday, according to the Bellingham Police log.
Murphy said the dance was intended for high school-aged kids, and no alcohol or drugs were allowed. But Murphy said “at least two” underage teens were taken by ambulance for medical attention due to their intoxication levels.
While police were checking on the dance and whether regulations were being followed, Murphy said police received a report that somebody there was carrying a gun.
“Officers immediately had the lights turned on, music cut off and the dance was over,” Murphy told The Herald. “No one with a gun was located.”
The incident has sent a number of parents to social media questioning whether they will continue to send their teens to similar events in the future.
