Bellingham man allegedly had sexual contact with 11-year-old girl

A man who was living in Bellingham at the time allegedly had inappropriate sexual contact with a girl he was familiar with when she was between the ages of 11 and 12.
Joe Richard Armijo, 48, was booked into Whatcom County Jail on Wednesday, and, according to Whatcom County Superior Court records, he is facing second-degree child rape and second-degree child molestation charges.
According to court records filed on April 24, 2018, the alleged incidents occurred between August 2013 and December 2014, and the Bellingham Police got a multi-state, extraditable warrant for Armijo’s arrest on Jan. 11.
Bellingham detectives were first notified of the alleged incidents in November 2017, after the victim told another adult about the rape and molestation that had previously occurred, according to court documents.
According to court records, the victim told police that Armijo on several occasions brought her into his bedroom and forced her to touch him in a sexual way and that he touched her.
Court records also state that police believed Armijo had moved out of the area at the time of the investigation.
