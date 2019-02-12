Whatcom man reportedly stabs another in the abdomen during argument

An argument between two north county men early Tuesday reportedly resulted in one being stabbed in the abdomen and the other being arrested.
The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office booked Luke John Anker, 21 of Everson, into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of first-degree assault.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 200 block of West Badger Road at approximately 2 a.m. Tuesday for a report of an assault, according to a press release on the incident, and upon arriving learned from witnesses that a 23-year-old Lynden man had been stabbed with a knife at the home.
The injured man was taken to St. Joseph hospital in Bellingham, according to the release, where he underwent surgery and is expected to survive.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Bellingham Herald
#ReadLocal
According to the release, deputies learned during the investigation that the victim and Anker had been involved in an argument, prompting Anker to leave, go to the kitchen, grab a knife and stab the victim.
Anker was arrested without incident at the scene, according to the release, and a bloody knife, believed to be used in the assault, was also recovered.
Comments