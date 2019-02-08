‘It’s a suspicious fire,’ investigator says of Thursday’s Whatcom County house fire

The Whatcom County Fire Marshal’s office is investigating a residential fire in a vacant Birch Bay home that occurred Thursday as a possible arson.
North Whatcom Fire and Rescue crews responded to 4619 Anderson Road at 4:28 p.m. Video from the fire posted to social media by Susan Fisher shows flames extending out of the two-story home and black smoke billowing into the air.
“Officially, it’s an arson investigation,” fire investigator Mitch Nolze told The Bellingham Herald Friday. “It’s a suspicious fire. It was an abandoned property. There was no power to it. There wasn’t anybody on the property, and there were no signs of accidental ignition sources.”
This story will be updated.
