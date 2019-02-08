Suspected Canadian ‘high-level narcotics dealer’ stopped at Peace Arch border crossing

A 39-year-old British Columbia man was arrested Thursday afternoon after he reportedly attempted to cross from Canada into the United States with a little more than a kilogram of ketamine in a hidden compartment in his car and is suspecting of crossing the border more than 20 times in the past year and a half in the same car.
Brian Allen Malley was booked into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute.
According to information provided by Whatcom County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Kevin Hester, deputies responded after Malley was stopped at the Peace Arch Crossing Point of Entry in Blaine by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents while attempting to cross the border with a non-factory hydraulic compartment hidden in the trunk of his silver 2011 Nissan Quest with British Columbia plates.
The vehicle was referred to a secondary inspection, and Malley reportedly said he wanted to speak to a lawyer rather than answer any questions.
The hydraulic compartment was electronically opened, and a vacuum-sealed plastic bag containing 1.02 kilograms (more than 2.2 pounds) of a white powdery substance was discovered. The substance was field tested using a Thermo Scientific Gemini analyzer and found to be positive for the presumptive presence of ketamine — a hallucinogenic taken in small doses.
Malley also reportedly had more than $5,000 and two cell phones with him.
Further investigation also showed Malley had reportedly crossed into the United States more than 20 times in the same vehicle over the past year and a half and that the compartment was reportedly large enough to hold “several hundred pounds of drugs,” leading sheriff’s deputies to conclude Malley was a “high-level narcotics dealer,” according to the police report provided by Hester.
This story will be updated.
