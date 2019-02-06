Blaine man headed to prison for crash that flipped car into delta, drowned passenger

A Blaine man who was driving a car that flew off Lummi Shore Drive in early June and landed in the water, killing his passenger, is going to prison.
Logan Slade Carmona, 30, was sentenced Jan. 23 to six years in prison and 18 months of probation for vehicular homicide (disregard for the safety of others). Carmona was given an exceptional sentence above the standard sentencing range, is prohibited from using alcohol and will also have to undergo a substance use disorder evaluation and treatment, according to Whatcom County Superior Court records.
Around 5:30 a.m. on June 6, Washington State Patrol troopers were called to the 4400 block of Lummi Shore Drive to assist Lummi Law and Order with a one car collision. Upon arrival, officers found a red 1997 Honda Civic upside down in a nearby water-filled slough, and Carmona on the road, soaking wet with blood on his hands, court records show.
Carmona told officers his friend was still in the car. A Lummi police officer dove into the water and removed a man, later identified as Billy R. Robbins, from the passenger seat. Life-saving efforts were performed, but Robbins was pronounced dead at the scene.
Robbins died from accidental drowning compounded by “illicit drug use,” according to a previous statement from Whatcom County Medical Examiner Dr. Gary Goldfogel.
When officers tried to speak with Carmona, they noticed he had slurred speech, constricted pupils and bloodshot eyes, records state. Carmona also kept falling asleep when trying to tell officers what happened. He later admitted to doing heroin the previous night, records show. Investigators determined Carmona was likely under the influence of a drug, according to court records.
Investigators determined Carmona was driving at an excess speed westbound on Lummi Shore toward Haxton Way when the car missed a curve, flipped and sank into Smuggler Slough, records state.
Prior to the crash, Carmona had recently been released from jail after being convicted of a felony drug charge and motor vehicle theft, records show. He also has a previous conviction for driving under the influence.
Comments