Man wanted out of Arizona detained at Blaine Pacific Highway border crossing

A 31-year-old man who was wanted in Arizona for reportedly failing to comply with the conditions of his release for a 2014 manslaughter and endangerment conviction, was detained Sunday evening at the Pacific Highway Port of Entry in Blaine.
According to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection release on the incident Friday, a name check alerted CBP officers that the man was the subject of a National Crime Information Center warrant out of Maricopa County.
The man was taken to the Whatcom County Jail by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office pending extradition to Arizona.
“Our officers’ vigilance ensures we apprehend felons and wanted individuals encountered at the border,” Area Port Director Kenneth L. Williams said in the release. “The work we do is vital to protecting our communities and those within them. I am proud of the work our officers do on a daily basis.”
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments