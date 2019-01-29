Police found a hydrant knocked over and several inches of water in a nearby basement

A homeowner in the Alabama Hill neighborhood of Bellingham is facing flood damage of at least $20,000 after a driver who was suspected of driving under the influence hit a nearby fire hydrant Friday night.
Bellingham police booked Mary Susan Britain, 56, of Bellingham into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of first-degree malicious mischief, hit and run of unattended property and DUI.
According to the Bellingham police log, officers responded at 9:34 p.m. to the 2100 block of E. Birch St. for the report of a hit and run by an intoxicated driver.
According to Lt. Claudia Murphy in an email Monday to The Bellingham Herald, officers upon arrival noted a fire hydrant was knocked over and water was spraying into the air and flooding the basement of a nearby home with several inches worth of water.
Further investigation showed wet tire tracks to where Britain had parked her car after attempting to leave the scene, Murphy said, and officers noted damage to Britain’s car that was consistent with hitting a fire hydrant. Murphy said officers also found Britain was showing the signs of having consumed alcohol.
