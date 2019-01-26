Juvenile suspected of pointing a pistol at students in Squalicum High parking lot

A 17-year-old boy reportedly stood up through the sunroof of a car and pointed a pistol at students while in the parking lot at Squalicum High School Thursday afternoon.
Bellingham Police took the 17-year-old into custody on suspicion of possession of a weapon capable of producing bodily harm and possession of a dangerous weapon, Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email Friday. He was released to his parents.
Murphy said that after responding to the report at Squalicum, officers soon located the car driving westbound on East Sunset Drive, stopped it and removed and detailed the juvenile passengers.
During further investigation, officers found an airsoft pistol, which was the weapon that had been brandished by one of the 17-year-olds at the school, Murphy said. After he was arrested, police also reportedly found a butterfly knife.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Nobody was injured during the incident, Murphy said.
Police do not release the name of juvenile suspects.
Comments