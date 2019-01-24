State Patrol pursuit near I-5 and Bakerview ends with crash

A Washington State Patrol pursuit ended Thursday afternoon in north Bellingham near the State Patrol offices on Airport Way when the car that was attempting to elude law enforcement collided with a State Patrol vehicle.
Nobody was injured in the collision, State Trooper Heather Axtman told The Bellingham Herald in an interview Thursday, and two suspects were in custody.
Axtman said details of where the pursuit began, how it began and what caused the crash with the patrol car were not available.
The Bellingham Fire Department was called to a traffic collision at 1:44 p.m. at 3860 Airport Way near Bellingham International Airport, according to Pulse Point.
This story will be updated.
