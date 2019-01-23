Crime

Bellingham police seek help identifying suspect in Saturday’s Meridian robbery

By David Rasbach

January 23, 2019 05:00 AM

Bellingham Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in a robbery, which occurred Saturday in the 3700 block of Meridian Street.

Police posted a picture of the robber on their Facebook page Tuesday afternoon.

According to the department’s log, the robbery was reported at 11:06 p.m. Saturday.

Anyone with information on the robbery or the suspect is asked to call the tip line at 360-778-8611 or cob.org/tips and reference case 19B-04028.

Lt. Claudia Murphy said she could not release any further information on the incident while it is under investigation.

