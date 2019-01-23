Police make arrest in Bellingham taphouse burglary, but that was only the beginning

A man suspected of breaking into and stealing from the Hops N Headz Taphouse and Grill Saturday morning reportedly admitted to police during questioning that he was responsible for a string of three other burglaries of Bellingham breweries and restaurants since September.
All told, Bellingham police suspect the man is responsible for stealing $2,000 worth of cash and property and causing $1,550 worth of damage to Hops N Headz, Chuckanut Brewery, the Jalapeño’s on Holly Street and the Kulshan Brewing Company on Kentucky Street.
Justin Allen Olson was booked into Whatcom County Jail Saturday on suspicion of four counts of second-degree burglary, one count of second-degree theft, three counts of third-degree theft, one count of second-degree malicious mischief and two counts of third-degree malicious mischief. According to jail records, he is being held in lieu of $15,000 bail.
Olson also had outstanding warrants for burglary, making or having burglary tools, obstruction of law enforcement and bail jumping, according to court documents.
According to information provided to The Bellingham Herald by Lt. Claudia Murphy in an email Tuesday, officers responded to Hops N Headz on Northwest Avenue at approximately 9:17 a.m. Saturday for a report that the business had a broken window. Officers cleared the building and viewed surveillance video that reportedly showed Olson, wearing very specific clothing, breaking the window, entering the business, selecting property to steal and exiting.
Officers soon located Olson about a block away and took him into custody without incident.
Murphy said Olson admitted to the burglary, and some of the $900 worth of stolen property was recovered. Olson also reportedly caused approximately $1,000 worth of damage, including the broken window and cutting phone and internet cables to bypass the taproom’s security system.
During Olson’s questioning, Murphy said he told officers he also was responsible for:
▪ Using a rock to break out the glass on the back door of Chuckanut Brewery on Holly Street on Sept. 23, prying open the cash drawer and stealing an estimated $500. Damage in the incident was estimated to be $150.
▪ Breaking out the glass on the back door of the Jalepeño’s on Holly Street at 4:13 a.m. Oct. 5 and stealing a cash drawer worth $200 and $150 in cash. Damage in the incident was estimated at $400, and it was caught on a surveillance camera.
▪ Entering the Kulshan Brewing Company on Kentucky Street via a door and stealing $250 worth of gift cards. No damage was reported in the incident, but it was caught on surveillance camera.
Police also found that Olson had outstanding warrants for an Oct. 6 attempted break-in at Skylark’s Hidden Cafe in Farihaven, Murphy said, and he was served with those upon his booking.
In that incident, according to court records, a man delivering newspapers to Skylark’s at approximately 3:30 a.m. saw a man suspected to be Olson crouched by the restaurant’s rear door, inserting a tool. The man fled, but the witness called police, who quickly found Olson.
Olson fled from officers, according to the court documents, but they managed to catch up and tackle him. Olson, who was identified by the witness, also reportedly had multiple pry bars, a pair of shaved-down needle-nose pliers and latex gloves.
According to court records, Olson has previous convictions for malicious mischief from 2014, when he caused more than $5,000 worth of damage with more than 50 graffiti tags throughout Bellingham.
Comments